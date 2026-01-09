Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Fri 9 Jan 2026: Musk’s Starlink battle, the Michael Burry interview, and a $260bn Mining merger
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
In today’s Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg explores the controversy surrounding Elon Musk’s Starlink being "banned" in South Africa and the rare insights of "The Big Short" legend Michael Burry. We also dive into a scathing Economist critique of Donald Trump’s recent moves in Venezuela and the massive potential merger between Rio Tinto and Glencore that is shaking the global mining industry.
