Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Mon 5 Jan 2026: Trump’s Venezuela gamble and 10 trends for 2026
Join Alec Hogg for the first Editor's Desk episode of 2026
We kick off the new year analysing the US military’s shock move in Caracas, Ruchir Sharma’s warning on the AI bubble, and what these global shifts mean for your portfolio.
