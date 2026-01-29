Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Thurs 29 Jan 2026: Gold’s record run and the looming Middle East storm
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
I’m joining the dots today between a gold price "running like a scalded cat" and the arrival of Trump’s beautiful armada in the Middle East. It’s a sobering look at why markets are terrified, yet I’m finding a silver lining in a rare, bullish case for South Africa that we simply cannot afford to blow.
