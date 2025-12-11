Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Thur 11 Dec 2025: Mr Price’s R10bn bet, broken incentives and your money
Mr Price’s German gamble, how incentives can hurt investors, and why OUTsurance and Famous Brands are parked on the sidelines for now.
I unpack Mr Price’s R10bn German gamble, misaligned executive incentives, and why OUTsurance and Famous Brands stay on his watchlist – not yet in the BizNews portfolio.
