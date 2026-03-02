Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk — South Africa, Iran and the question nobody can answer: what comes next?
Alec Hogg unpack Iran after the strikes, South Africa’s awkward proximity to Tehran, and why Trump may have started something he cannot neatly finish.
In today’s Editor’s Desk, BizNews founder Alec Hogg unpacks the extraordinary escalation in Iran, what it says about Donald Trump’s strategy, and why South Africa’s closeness to Tehran deserves far more scrutiny. He also points to two sharp pieces — from Gideon Rachman and The Economist — that ask the same central question: what, exactly, comes next?
