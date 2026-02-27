The Editor's Desk — Back from Budget: SA’s turning point, and Joburg’s mayoral race heats up
Editor's Desk

The Editor's Desk — Back from Budget: SA’s turning point, and Joburg’s mayoral race heats up

Budget week takeaway: debt-service may finally ease, public-sector bloat is in the crosshairs, and offshore investing just got simpler.
Published on

Alec Hogg reflects on three days in Cape Town for the national Budget — and comes away more upbeat: Treasury believes debt-service costs have peaked, there are tangible signs of public-sector “housekeeping” (including early exits and ghost workers), and exchange-control rules have been quietly eased for offshore investing. He also flags growing political heat in Johannesburg ahead of the mayoral contest, highlights a sharp Economist piece on Tony Robbins’ new funnel, and notes the WEF leadership shake-up after Børge Brende’s resignation.

Don't miss out on future episodes of The Editor's Desk. Subscribe to BizNews Premium and get the podcast delivered to your inbox daily.

Loading content, please wait...
Alec Hogg
The Editor's Desk

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com