The Editor's Desk — Back from Budget: SA’s turning point, and Joburg’s mayoral race heats up

Alec Hogg reflects on three days in Cape Town for the national Budget — and comes away more upbeat: Treasury believes debt-service costs have peaked, there are tangible signs of public-sector “housekeeping” (including early exits and ghost workers), and exchange-control rules have been quietly eased for offshore investing. He also flags growing political heat in Johannesburg ahead of the mayoral contest, highlights a sharp Economist piece on Tony Robbins’ new funnel, and notes the WEF leadership shake-up after Børge Brende’s resignation.