Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Fri 23 Jan 2026: Musk’s Davos debut, Trump’s pharma squeeze – and Africa’s election farce
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
In today’s Editor’s Desk, BizNews editor Alec Hogg unpacks Davos’ shifting centre of gravity — from Elon Musk’s surprise debut to Donald Trump’s blunt warning that global pharma pricing is about to change. He then brings it back to home truths: what rising medicine costs could mean for South Africa’s NHI ambitions, and why Uganda’s “election” exposes the ugly reality of power politics in Africa.
