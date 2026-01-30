Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Fri 30 Jan 2026: The Goolam DMs - A staged suicide, a clenched fist, and an alleged R1m bounty
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
In today's Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg unpacks the sudden death of X commentator Goolam — a polarising “town crier” whose influence shaped South Africa’s political narrative battles. Alec revisits the anomalies raised about the scene, shares context from his own correspondence with Goolam, and asks what it means for truth-telling, free speech and personal safety in the digital age.
