The Editor's Desk - Mon 12 Jan 2026: Southern Africa’s political tremors, and a rules-based world under strain
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
In today’s Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg connects the dots from Mozambique’s unrest to Angola’s UNITA surge — and what it signals for liberation parties, SA’s 2026 vote, and a tougher global order.

Alec Hogg
