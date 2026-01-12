Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Mon 12 Jan 2026: Southern Africa’s political tremors, and a rules-based world under strain
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
In today’s Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg connects the dots from Mozambique’s unrest to Angola’s UNITA surge — and what it signals for liberation parties, SA’s 2026 vote, and a tougher global order.
