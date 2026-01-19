Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Mon 19 Jan 2026: Mbeki’s load shedding revisionism — and today’s must-reads
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
Today on The Editor's Desk: Mbeki’s load shedding claims under the microscope, Hartford’s case for smarter non-alignment, Papenfus’s open letter to Mantashe on BEE, a standout Investment Voice piece — and why “peak alcohol” is reshaping drinks giants.
