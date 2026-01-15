Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Thur 15 Jan 2026: Two red flags - flow-driven markets and SA’s foot-and-mouth vaccine mess
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
ETFs and mandates are reshaping markets. In today’s Editor’s Desk, BizNews editor Alec Hogg explains why $1 of inflows can move $5 of market value—plus what SA’s foot-and-mouth vaccine fiasco says about state capacity. R10k prize for your best 800-word investment idea.
