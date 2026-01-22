Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Thurs 22 Jan 2026: Energy suicide or economic realism? SA’s shift at the world stage
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
Today I’m digging into why Pretoria is finally ditching the ideological "Kool-Aid" to put our own energy security and jobs first. From the Davos backstory to the survival of our steel industry, it's time we played by the new world order: putting South Africa’s national interest before anything else.
