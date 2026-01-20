The Editor's Desk - Tue 20 Jan 2026: Naspers’ strategy shift, Davos disruptions, and the BEE backlash

In today’s Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg dives into the shifting tides at the World Economic Forum, where entrepreneur Fabricio Bloisi is redefining the Naspers/Prosus playbook. As the group pivots from selling Tencent shares to offloading underperforming assets, Alec asks the pointed question: is the South African media portfolio next on the chopping block?



The episode also explores the "hostile takeover" of Davos by Donald Trump’s influence, Mariana Mazzucato’s scathing critique of current global power politics, and the questionable democratic outcomes in Uganda. Finally, Alec previews a fiery interview with Gerard Papenfuss of NEASA, who takes a direct swing at Minister Gwede Mantashe over the weaponization of BEE rhetoric.