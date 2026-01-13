Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Tues 13 Jan 2026: Playing with fire - Iran, MTN, and a 25% US tariff threat
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
Trump’s Iran tariff threat puts SA trade at risk; add MTN’s Iran exposure and a global tax grab, and the warning lights are flashing. In today’s Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg unpacks the Iran powder keg, MTN’s exposure, BRICS blind spots, and why “taxing the rich” often backfires.
