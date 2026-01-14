Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Wed 14 Jan 2026: The truth advantage - AI, elections, and the Iran shock that could hit SA exports
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
AI is changing politics: exposing stolen elections, empowering voters, and puncturing propaganda. From Uganda to Iran, the cracks are widening — and South Africa’s Iran ties may soon carry a price.
