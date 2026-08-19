An electricity pylon stands beyond an Eskom sign at the entrance to the Grootvlei power station, operated by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., in Grootvlei, South Africa.
An electricity pylon stands beyond an Eskom sign at the entrance to the Grootvlei power station, operated by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., in Grootvlei, South Africa. Photographer: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg
Energy

26 security firms face Treasury blacklisting over Eskom dispute

TAPSOSA says not all referred companies were implicated in corruption, raising due process concerns.
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