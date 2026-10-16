JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - 30 October 2009: Eskom offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Charles Gallo)
Eskom offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Photo by Gallo Images/Charles Gallo
Energy

“Indefensible”: AfriForum warns Eskom’s fixed-charge strategy could backfire

Pushing customers off the grid could leave Eskom with fewer paying users and deeper financial trouble, the group tells the energy regulator.
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