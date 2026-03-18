Energy
André de Ruyter issues new warning on Eskom
South Africa must act fast to build new power capacity or face blackouts
Key topics:
SA faces new load-shedding cliff without urgent new power stations.
Nuclear, coal, and gas impractical; renewables and batteries are key.
Global energy tipping point: renewables now competitive and viable.
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