Clean energy emerges as the new standard for global energy security
Energy

Clean energy emerges as the new standard for global energy security

Amid geopolitical shocks, fossil fuels prove unreliable while clean energy offers stable, secure, and affordable global power solutions.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Geopolitical crises expose fossil fuels as unreliable energy sources

  • Renewables grow rapidly due to cost, security, and demand

  • War-driven inflation and supply chains challenge clean energy expansion

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By Lara Williams

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