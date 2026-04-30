Energy
Clean energy emerges as the new standard for global energy security
Amid geopolitical shocks, fossil fuels prove unreliable while clean energy offers stable, secure, and affordable global power solutions.
Key topics:
Geopolitical crises expose fossil fuels as unreliable energy sources
Renewables grow rapidly due to cost, security, and demand
War-driven inflation and supply chains challenge clean energy expansion
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By Lara Williams