How much it really costs to go completely off-grid in South Africa

South African households can go entirely off-grid with a solar PV and battery backup power system, starting from around R150,000, depending on their power usage.

Many frustrated households expressed keen interest in ditching their Eskom connections completely during the severe load-shedding experienced in previous years.

That interest would quickly wane once a solar power installer explained exactly how much they would need to spend to go off-grid.

Filling the generation gap left by prolonged periods of inclement weather requires roughly two to three times the panel and battery capacity of a grid-tied system that can meet 80% to 90% of their demand.

That is because solar power generation efficiency can drop to less than 10% of normal output during particularly gloomy days.

It was far more cost-effective to get a system that could supply just enough backup to last through load-shedding or reduce demand from the grid so that it would pay itself off in the shortest time possible.

However, the prices of solar panels, inverters, and batteries have plummeted in recent years, which has made it cheaper than ever to invest in self-generation.

While load-shedding is less of a concern, Eskom and many municipalities have begun implementing higher fixed charges, making it significantly more expensive to remain grid-tied.

Many utilities also have complex and costly requirements for connecting hybrid systems to their grid. Going off-grid eliminates this hassle.

MyBroadband configured off-grid systems from major solar power installer Solar Advice for households with four different monthly energy consumptions to see how much it costs to go off-grid in late 2025.

To ensure the households could meet all their instantaneous demand at any given time, the minimum inverter capacity we chose was 10kW.

This was increased to 15kW for the more power-intensive households. Many homes could get away with a smaller inverter by avoiding the use of high-demand appliances simultaneously.

However, this would require additional effort compared to having a grid-tied system, where any supplementary power can simply be taken from the municipality or Eskom.