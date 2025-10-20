Dissecting Eskom's decline from award-winning utility to billions in bailouts

The decline of Eskom’s operational and financial efficiency is evident when comparing its latest annual results to when it won power company of the year.

Financial Times awarded Eskom the prestigious award to recognise its extensive historical and ongoing work in electrifying South Africa.

At that time, the power utility’s electricity-generating fleet was exceptionally reliable and its tariffs were among the cheapest in the world, supporting solid economic growth.

Just six years later, Eskom would begin tarnishing its reputation with the country’s first national rotational power cuts in decades.

The arrival of load-shedding in 2007 resulted from the South African government failing to heed the warnings of energy experts and Eskom itself that the company would run out of capacity.

Eskom also underwent a major governance change that contributed to its dismal operational and financial performance just a few years earlier.

The Eskom Conversion Act 13 of 2001 converted the power utility from a statutory body into a state-owned enterprise with the government as its sole shareholder.