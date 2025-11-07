The Economist: China’s clean-energy revolution will reshape markets and politics
Key topics
China’s renewable-energy buildout has reached superpower scale, generating more solar and wind power than most regions combined
Its cheap exports of solar panels, turbines and batteries are transforming energy access in developing nations and realigning global markets
While delivering climate benefits, China’s dominance in green tech raises fears over dependence on an authoritarian, coal-reliant power
