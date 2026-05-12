Electricity price relief on the horizon for South Africa
Energy

Electricity price relief on the horizon for South Africa

Energy Minister signals inflation-linked pricing and policy overhaul amid Eskom tariff debate
Published on

Key topics:

  • Kgosientsho Ramokgopa plans consultation Apr–Jun 2026, table policy Jul–Sep 2026

  • Push for inflation-linked electricity pricing, ending double-digit hikes

  • Eskom revenue per kWh up ~1500%, raising tariff and bailout debate

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