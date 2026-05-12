Energy
Electricity price relief on the horizon for South Africa
Energy Minister signals inflation-linked pricing and policy overhaul amid Eskom tariff debate
Key topics:
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa plans consultation Apr–Jun 2026, table policy Jul–Sep 2026
Push for inflation-linked electricity pricing, ending double-digit hikes
Eskom revenue per kWh up ~1500%, raising tariff and bailout debate
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