Eskom cleared to collect $3.4bn after energy regulator admits mistake
Eskom to recover 54.7 billion rand over three years after regulator admits errors.
Eskom allowed to raise tariffs by up to 8.3% annually through 2028.
Regulator admits pricing errors; $3.4B recovery approved after court ruling.
Higher tariffs raise scrutiny, threaten jobs, and impact industrial users.
By Paul Burkhardt