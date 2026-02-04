Energy
MBB: Eskom flags high risk of load-shedding return by end of decade
Gas delays and coal retirements could spark power shortages
Key topics:
Eskom warns load-shedding likely if new gas plants face delays.
LNG power costly, imported, and less feasible than battery storage.
Green hydrogen seen as future alternative to gas and coal power.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.