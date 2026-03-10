Energy
Eskom loses fight to block South African mine’s solar power
Court ruling clears path for private renewable energy, shaking coal dominance
Key topics:
Eskom blocked Sibanye Stillwater’s solar project to protect its revenue.
Court ruled Eskom acted unlawfully, allowing private renewable energy.
Case shows legal support is key for SA’s energy transition from coal.
