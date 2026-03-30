Energy
Eskom wants to cut power to owing municipalities: households may pay the price
Rising municipal debts and electricity tariffs put millions of South Africans at risk of power cuts.
Key topics:
Eskom struggles with debt, rising tariffs, and declining electricity sales.
Municipal nonpayment risks power cuts and destabilises community services.
Households, especially low-income, suffer most from disconnections.
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