Energy
Eskom pay reality: Inside the R38,000 average salary debate
Eskom’s average salary figure of R38,150 a month for unionised workers masks deeper tensions over pay structures, benefits, and the rising cost of retaining skilled staff at the struggling utility.
Key topics
Unionised Eskom workers earn ~R38,150/month on average
Headline “average cost” inflated by exec pay, bonuses, benefits
7% annual wage hikes aimed at retaining critical skills
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