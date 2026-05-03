Eskom pay reality: Inside the R38,000 average salary debate
Energy

Eskom pay reality: Inside the R38,000 average salary debate

Eskom’s average salary figure of R38,150 a month for unionised workers masks deeper tensions over pay structures, benefits, and the rising cost of retaining skilled staff at the struggling utility.
Published on

Key topics

  • Unionised Eskom workers earn ~R38,150/month on average

  • Headline “average cost” inflated by exec pay, bonuses, benefits

  • 7% annual wage hikes aimed at retaining critical skills

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