Energy
Eskom rebuffed as court rejects delay tactics
High Court finds Eskom used procedure to block lawful self-generation.
Key topics:
Court finds Eskom used bureaucracy to block self-generation project.
Judgment says safety claims were unproven; motives seen as commercial.
Ruling reinforces lawful grid access and limits anti-competitive conduct.
