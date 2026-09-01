Dan Marokane, Eskom CEO (left); Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Energy and Electricity (middle); Mteto Nyati, Eskom chairman (right)
Dan Marokane, Eskom CEO (left); Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Energy and Electricity (middle); Mteto Nyati, Eskom chairman (right)
Energy

Ramaphosa says Eskom should learn from Telkom's monopoly break-up

Ramaphosa says Eskom unbundling can drive competition and investment while keeping the national grid under state control.
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