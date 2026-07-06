Photovoltaic solar panels cover car parking spaces at a mall in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 18, 2023.
Photovoltaic solar panels cover car parking spaces at a mall in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 18, 2023. Photographer: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg
Energy

Eskom's monopoly crumbles, “death spiral” looms as SA business flocks to private power

South African firms turn to private renewable energy amid Eskom strain
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