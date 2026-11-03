CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - 30 September 2009: Eskom signage in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Charles Gallo)
Eskom signage in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images/Charles Gallo
Energy

Eskom’s residual demand is collapsing. The MTSAO still assumes it will grow

Eskom faces permanent overcapacity as solar reshapes South Africa’s electricity market.
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Wietze Post