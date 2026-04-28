Energy
Eskom’s revenue surge sparks debate over soaring electricity costs
Utility defends sharp tariff hikes amid claims of inefficiency, wage inflation, and bailouts
Key topics:
Eskom revenue per kWh up ~1,492% since 2000 vs 285% inflation
Tariffs rose 900% but utility still needed R496bn bailouts
High costs driven by wages, inefficiency and alleged corruption
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