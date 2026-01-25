Energy
Germany defends climate pact as South Africa’s power minister pushes back
Dispute over loan terms and coal dependence exposes fault lines in South Africa’s energy transition
Key topics:
SA minister questions value of $10bn climate finance pact
Germany defends JETP, citing cheaper loans than market rates
Coal reliance and politics slow South Africa’s energy transition
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Antony Sguazzin