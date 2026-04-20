Energy
Global battery boom is rewiring the world’s energy systems
From falling costs to energy shocks, storage is reshaping global power grids
Key topics:
Global surge in grid batteries as costs fall and demand rises
China-led oversupply slashes prices, boosting worldwide adoption
Batteries reshape power grids, supporting data centers & renewables
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By Keira Wright, Mark Chediak and Petra Sorge