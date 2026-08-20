ESKOM logo outside Eskom offices in Bellville
ESKOM logo outside Eskom offices in BellvillePhoto by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Energy

Better late than never: Government finally moves to break Eskom’s monopoly

Independent transmission reform could finally open South Africa’s electricity market to greater competition and fair grid access.
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Nicholas Woode-Smith
BizNews
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