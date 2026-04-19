Energy
Joburg faces growing risk of widespread blackouts amid R4bn shortfall
City Power warns soaring costs and weak collections threaten electricity supply stability in Johannesburg.
Key topics:
City Power warns R4bn bulk power budget hike needed or outages risk
City Power deficit widens as debt impairment and costs surge
Liquidity strain and R21bn liabilities threaten service delivery
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