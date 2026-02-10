Energy
MBB: The rooftop solar giants transforming South Africa’s energy landscape
South Africa’s rooftop solar giants install hundreds of megawatts, powering businesses, malls, and reducing load-shedding nationwide.
Key topics:
Rooftop solar in SA powers businesses, malls, and eases load-shedding.
Terra Firma, Solareff, and SolarAfrica lead large-scale rooftop projects.
Largest systems include Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Eastgate Shopping Centre.
By Hanno Labuschagne