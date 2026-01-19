Energy
Mbeki accuses Eskom of deliberately engineering load-shedding crisis
Thabo Mbeki accuses Eskom of deliberately engineering load-shedding for political ends, triggering coal shortages, doubled prices and harm.
Key topics:
Mbeki claims Eskom deliberately caused load-shedding for political purposes
2008 power cuts allegedly engineered through coal shortages and emergency rules
Energy shortages threaten economic growth, beneficiation, and future technologies
