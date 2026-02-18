Energy
Ramaphosa pushes for a stable and independent South African power grid
Bold energy reforms promise stability, but financing and execution challenges loom
Key topics:
Ramaphosa plans independent Transmission System Operator, not Eskom.
Private investment needed for R400bn, 10-year transmission build.
Failure to mobilize capital risks loadshedding return by 2029/30.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Mark Swilling*