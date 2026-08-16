South Africa’s Selemela Solar Power Plant, one of the largest solar power plants on the African continent.
South Africa’s Selemela Solar Power Plant, one of the largest solar power plants on the African continent.Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu/Getty Images
Energy

South Africa is overlooking solar power that could keep the lights on after sunset

As coal plants retire, concentrating solar power could deliver reliable electricity, cut costs and create local manufacturing jobs.
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