SA's electricity system: 300 000 jobs; a flawed system; zero accountability
Energy

SA's electricity system: 300 000 jobs; a flawed system; zero accountability

South Africa's energy crisis exposes regulators protecting monopolies while soaring electricity costs destroy businesses, industries, jobs, and accountability.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Electricity tariffs crushing South African businesses

  • NERSA accused of protecting failed energy structures

  • 300,000 industrial jobs lost amid rising power costs

By Tommy Diedericks*

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Tommy Diedericks
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