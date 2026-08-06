Coal supplies near cooling towers at Sasol Ltd.'s main plant in Secunda, Mpumalanga, South Africa.
Coal supplies near cooling towers at Sasol Ltd.'s main plant in Secunda, Mpumalanga, South Africa.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Energy

Sasol cashes in on war-driven fuel price surge

Sasol's coal-to-liquids output is running near five-year highs, with earnings set to hit R62 billion as oil trades well above its $50 breakeven point.
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