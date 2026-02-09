Energy
How home solar and EV batteries could reinvent SA’s power grid
Smart meters and EV batteries could unlock unused solar power and ease grid strain
Key topics:
Rooftop solar homes generate up to 40% more power than they use
EV batteries could store and sell solar energy back to the grid
Smart meters could cut emissions and strengthen Eskom’s system
