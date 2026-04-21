Energy
Wietze Post: Duck curves, day-night inversion and the coming zero-demand hours
Eskom demand reshaped by solar adoption, with rising grid pressure and falling usage
Key topics:
Eskom demand falling due to solar adoption; duck curve emerging
Diurnal inversion: solar cuts daytime demand; batteries shift load to night
Eskom revenue pressure, pricing lag, long-term demand decline & job risks
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By Ir. Wietze Post