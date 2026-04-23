Energy
Wietze Post: Your electricity costs from 2026 to 2030 – the great divide
Electricity prices are set to surge, but solar adoption is reshaping household costs
Key topics:
Eskom tariffs rising 18–20% by 2027 and 40–60% by 2030
Solar and batteries pay back in 2–5 years as costs fall
Grid costs surge while solar cuts bills by 60–80% by 2030
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By Ir. Wietze Post