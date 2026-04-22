Energy
Wietze Post: What Eskom, IPPs and big business must do now (Before 2029).
Eskom’s declining demand accelerates as solar, batteries, and off-grid power reshape SA’s energy future
Key topics:
Eskom demand collapse driven by cheap solar and battery S-curve disruption
Grid stress: surplus capacity, rising tariffs, batteries, cold reserve shift
Consumers & IPPs move to off-grid, wheeling, mini-grids; 2030 risk contracts
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By Ir. Wietze Post