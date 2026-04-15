Energy
Wietze Post: Eskom on the wrong side of the S-curve
Eskom demand declines accelerate as solar and batteries rapidly rise
Key topics:
Solar, batteries hit rapid adoption phase in South Africa
Eskom demand falls sharply, S-curve decline accelerates
Projections show Eskom supply near zero by 2035
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By Ir. Wietze Post*