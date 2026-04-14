Wietze Post: Data doesn't lie – Eskom’s demand is collapsing
Illustration: Gemini
Energy

Wietze Post: Data doesn't lie – Eskom’s demand is collapsing

Rising rooftop solar adoption and falling costs are structurally reducing Eskom grid demand across South Africa.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Eskom’s residual electricity demand is steadily declining

  • Rapid solar adoption is displacing grid-supplied power

  • Rising costs and load shedding accelerate energy self-supply

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By Ir. Wietze Post*

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Wietze Post

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