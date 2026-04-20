Wietze Post: Wright's Law kicking in- solar, battery prices collapsing
Energy

Wietze Post: Wright's Law kicking in- solar, battery prices collapsing

Solar and battery prices collapsing as Wright’s Law drives costs down, while Eskom tariffs rise in South Africa.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Solar and battery costs plunge following Wright’s Law

  • Eskom tariffs rise, driving shift to self-generation

  • Rapid adoption accelerates South Africa’s energy transition

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By Ir. Wietze Post

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Wietze Post

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