Energy
Wietze Post: Wright's Law kicking in- solar, battery prices collapsing
Solar and battery prices collapsing as Wright’s Law drives costs down, while Eskom tariffs rise in South Africa.
Key topics:
Solar and battery costs plunge following Wright’s Law
Eskom tariffs rise, driving shift to self-generation
Rapid adoption accelerates South Africa’s energy transition
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By Ir. Wietze Post